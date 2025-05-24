36,237 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Morningstar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $1,582,338.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,437,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,419,690.24. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,523. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

