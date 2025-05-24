GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $12.23 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

