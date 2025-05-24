Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $46.04 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 781,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after buying an additional 537,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ventas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,184,000 after buying an additional 335,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $14,645,401.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,073 shares of company stock valued at $25,880,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.