UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,956 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $110,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

