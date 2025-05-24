Western Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,931 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUC opened at $10.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

