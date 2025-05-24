iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 348,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

