UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Graco worth $100,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 495,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

