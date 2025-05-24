Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $43.58 Average PT from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 353,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 266,484 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 127,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.