Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

