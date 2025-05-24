Griffith & Werner Inc. Invests $206,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 94,350 shares of company stock worth $1,115,047.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

