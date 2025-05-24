Forum Financial Management LP Has $357.82 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,010,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 21.29% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $357,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

DFGR opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

