Griffith & Werner Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,418 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.6%

American Express stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.