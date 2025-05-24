Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.22 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.