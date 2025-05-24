16,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Amiral Gestion

Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Amiral Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after buying an additional 2,701,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,345,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,357,000 after buying an additional 1,437,656 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

EDU opened at $46.47 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

