Baer Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Snap comprises 0.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,998,000 after buying an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 828,285 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on Snap and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

View Our Latest Report on Snap

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,618 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $296,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,507,897 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,730.51. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,586,313 shares of company stock worth $22,190,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.