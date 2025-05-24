Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $505,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.62.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

