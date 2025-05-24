Invst LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Invst LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invst LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

