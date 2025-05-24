Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Buys Shares of 2,304 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,954,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,662,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $89.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.