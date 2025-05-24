Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $377.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $13,395,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of CW stock opened at $428.52 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $430.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.