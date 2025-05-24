Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $377.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $13,395,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CW stock opened at $428.52 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $430.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

