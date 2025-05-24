Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $377.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $13,395,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CW stock opened at $428.52 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $430.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.