Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $3.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 24th, 2025

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 315,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

OVID opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.