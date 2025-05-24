Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $3.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 315,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

OVID opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

