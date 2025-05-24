3,553 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.2%

ELV stock opened at $372.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

