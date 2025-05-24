Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Purchases New Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. AB High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

