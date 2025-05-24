Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE DE opened at $509.83 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.