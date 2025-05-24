8,455 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,556,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $263.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $279.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.