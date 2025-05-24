Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

