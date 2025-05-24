Cache Advisors LLC Invests $534,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Penumbra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,270.72. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,791.45. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,696 shares of company stock valued at $50,207,745. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 790.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.95.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

