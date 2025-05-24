180,385 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in EQT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of EQT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

