BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.30 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6%

BJ stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

