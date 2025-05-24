GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

