Cache Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,312,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $216,931.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,470.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,784 shares of company stock worth $4,226,942 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.