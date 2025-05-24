Cache Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.91.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4%

MongoDB stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,538 shares of company stock worth $6,889,905. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

