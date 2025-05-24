20,000 Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Purchased by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. Reddit comprises about 1.2% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,565,226. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,261 shares of company stock worth $105,096,214 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDDT. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

