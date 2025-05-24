CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $273,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Public Storage comprises about 0.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $296.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.70. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.42.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

