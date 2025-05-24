CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $516,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.6% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $1,858,684. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

