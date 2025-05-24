GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 74,331 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,798,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $539.54 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.15 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $205,093. This represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

