Pinney & Scofield Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,134 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

