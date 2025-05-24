CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,562 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Argus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

