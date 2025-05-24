CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. International Paper accounts for about 1.7% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after buying an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after buying an additional 2,266,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,201,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $102,796,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.68 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

