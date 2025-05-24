Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $111,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,015,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,351 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

