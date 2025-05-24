Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $14.67 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 413,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,999,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,563,000 after purchasing an additional 564,915 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

