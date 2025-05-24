Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sonova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SONVY

Sonova Stock Performance

About Sonova

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sonova has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.