Brokerages Set CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Target Price at $55.25

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $102.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $116.54.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

