Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Up 29.7% – Still a Buy?

Johnson Matthey Stock Price Up 29.7% – Still a Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) was up 29.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,801.01 ($24.38). Approximately 4,439,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,754,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 130.84%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £360 ($487.34). Insiders acquired a total of 75 shares of company stock valued at $99,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

