Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Up 29.7% – Still a Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) was up 29.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,801.01 ($24.38). Approximately 4,439,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,754,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 130.84%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £360 ($487.34). Insiders acquired a total of 75 shares of company stock valued at $99,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.