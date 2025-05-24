Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Plans $1.17 Dividend

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.1657 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 0.8%

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Citigroup downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

