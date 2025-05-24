Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $43,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,537,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,568,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

