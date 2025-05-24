Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Down 17.5% – Time to Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 521 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 536.75 ($7.27). 4,474,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,314% from the average session volume of 316,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.81).

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 628.90.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.03 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also

