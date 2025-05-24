Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.