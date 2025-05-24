Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Trading 32.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) rose 32.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,841 ($24.92). Approximately 4,587,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,755,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,377.54.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.84%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.56) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($528.16). Insiders acquired a total of 75 shares of company stock worth $99,927 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

