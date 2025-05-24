Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Trading 32.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) rose 32.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,841 ($24.92). Approximately 4,587,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,755,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,377.54.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.56) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($528.16). Insiders acquired a total of 75 shares of company stock worth $99,927 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.