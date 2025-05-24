Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Trading 30.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 30.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,811 ($24.52). 4,275,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,752,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.54.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £360 ($487.34). In the last three months, insiders acquired 75 shares of company stock valued at $99,927. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
