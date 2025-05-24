Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Trading 30.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 30.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,811 ($24.52). 4,275,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,752,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.54.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 32 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 130.84%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £360 ($487.34). In the last three months, insiders acquired 75 shares of company stock valued at $99,927. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

