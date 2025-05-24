Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $620,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

